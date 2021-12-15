Cancer survivor receives a happily ever after and goes to Disney

Leorah's wish to go to the happiest place on earth was finally granted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) On Wednesday, Santa Claus stopped by Calvary Christian School in Winchester to deliver an early Christmas gift to a special student. In 2020, 8-year-old Leorah Hopper was diagnosed with advanced stage four cancer. While going through chemo she had to stay in hospital for months during the time of Covid so it was hard for her to see all of her family often. Because of restrictions, Leorah’s wish to go to the happiest place on earth was put on hold. However, thanks to a little faith trust and pixie dust, a wish granting organization called “Granted” out of Indiana is sending her to Disney. Delivering the news today was Santa Claus, whom over the past two years has become a dear friend of Leorah’s. He says it was a very joyous reunion for both. The man with the bag saying it was a pleasant reunion for both.

“Considering where I saw her last year…She had no hair whatsoever and she had just come out of the hospital when we got to bake cookies together and now she is a living breathing miracle,” says Santa Claus.

This week, Leorah and her mom will be delivering 52 boxes filled with small felt Christmas trees, ornaments and a present to patients at University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital.