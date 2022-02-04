Canceled, delayed flights continue at Blue Grass Airport

Close to 5,000 flights canceled across the country

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A major winter storm that hit Kentucky on Thursday continues to impact travelers.

At Blue Grass Airport (BGA), at least 10 flights, to and from Lexington, have been canceled for Friday. At least five flights were delayed. Thursday, every afternoon and evening flight in and out of BGA was canceled.

It’s a similar situation across the country. According to FlightAware, the live tracking flight website, close to 5,000 flights were canceled across the U.S. on Friday with more than 6,000 delayed.

Those flying out of BGA should check the flight status HERE before heading to the airport.