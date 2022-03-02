Campgrounds, facilities at Land Between the Lakes reopening

Additional areas are scheduled to reopen in April depending on storm damage cleanup

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — Campgrounds, education facilities and welcome stations at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area are starting to reopen for the 2022 season, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Three campgrounds — Energy Lake, Hillman Ferry and Piney — opened Tuesday for visitors, the agency said in a statement. The North and South welcome stations, the Woodlands Nature Station and the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm were opening on Wednesday, the statement said.

In addition, officials say they have tentative plans to reopen the Moss Creek Day Use Area on April 1 depending on storm damage cleanup.

Information on facility hours, programs and rates can be found on the Land Between the Lakes website.

Land Between the Lakes has over 170,000 acres (68,797 hectares) of forests, wetlands, and open lands in western Kentucky and Tennessee.