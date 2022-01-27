Campbellsville nursing associate grad have 100% pass rate

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (CU Public Relations) – Dr. Michele Dickens, dean of the School of Nursing and professor of nursing at Campbellsville University, has announced the Associate Degree in Nursing graduates for the fall 2021 semester have attained a 100 percent pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

“We are so proud of our graduates that have reached this milestone,” Dickens said. “The education and preparation that these students received in the nursing program prepares them to pass the NCLEX and becoming a valued member of the healthcare profession. We are so proud of them and welcome them into the profession of nursing.”

The purpose of the NCLEX exam is to determine if a graduate is qualified to begin practice as an entry-level nurse. The NCLEX exam tests application and analysis using the nursing knowledge learned in school.

The following graduates passed the exam: Abigail Leigh Beck of Louisville, Ky.; Kathleen Lee Cox of Columbia, Ky.; Destany Dakota Dailey of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Megan Isabella Graham of Campbellsville, Ky.; Riley Ann Hurst of Bloomington Springs, Tenn.;

Chloe Dale May of Lebanon, Ky.; Morgan Faye Miracle of Lancaster, Ky.; Brittany Nichole Pendleton of Columbia, Ky.; and Brandon Scott Pierce of Campbellsville, Ky.