Camp Nelson seeks donations, sponsors for full ‘Wreaths Across America’ this year

Goal is more than 16,000 wreaths

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – After being scaled down last year because of the COVID pandemic, historic Camp Nelson Cemetery is gearing up for a full ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony this year.

And the community, residents and businesses are being asked to sponsor a wreath or donate to help make sure wreaths are placed on all the cemetery’s graves.

On December 19, 2020, National Wreaths Across America Day was celebrated at Camp Nelson National Cemetery which is located south of Nicholasville.

Last year, the local Wreaths Camp Nelson (www.WreathsCampNelson.org) organizing committee, adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, made the decision to modify and continue the tradition of National Wreaths Across America Day. The committee accepted and placed 540 wreaths sponsored for specific graves, emphasized that all veterans would be honored symbolically by placing wreaths on war memorials and the gates of the cemetery, and continued the WAA mission to Remember ~ Honor ~ Teach.

In contrast, in 2019, organizers had more than 10,000 wreaths sponsored for Camp Nelson. The hope in 2020 was to cover every one of Camp Nelson’s 16,000 graves. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public was unable to attend last year and the entire operation was carried out with the help of less than 50 volunteers.

This was a dramatic contrast to 2019, when more than 700 volunteers and attendees assisted with the largest Wreaths Across America ever at Camp Nelson, placing more than 10,000 wreaths. This year, organizers are planning a full scale ceremony this year on December 18.

All wreaths that were sponsored last year but could not actually be placed on graves were rolled over as a credit toward this year’s goal.

Although organizers have gotten a good start on their goal, they hope community groups, youth organizations, civic groups, and businesses will continue to come forward and help get to the 2021 goal of all 16,500 hero’s graves.

This annual, public, family-friendly event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures. This year, WAA Day will be Saturday, December 18, 2021 and will be open to the public once again. Fundraising efforts are well underway, with a goal of having wreaths for all 16,500 graves this year. All wreaths come from donations through the Wreaths Across America for Camp Nelson website, www.WreathsCampNelson.org.

Without sponsors, organizers would not be able to have WAA Day because the government does not supply the wreaths – all wreaths come from sponsorships by individuals and corporate donors. To donate, visit www.WreathsCampNelson.org or Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/KYCNNC.

The last day to sponsor a wreath online is November 29; to sponsor by check is November 22.

“Everyone is part of the Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. Together we are all part of the Wreaths Across America family and no donation is too small when it comes to honoring our veterans and their families,” said Ann Hamlin, Local Coordinator for the Camp Nelson Wreaths Across America group.

For information and to join the team go to www.WreathsCampNelson.org or email info@WreathsCampNelson.org .