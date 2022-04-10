Camp Nelson hopes to bring smiles, happy tears to families

Camp Nelson Honor Guard held a community Easter egg hunt

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Camp Nelson Honor Guard in Nicholasville held its first Easter egg hunt for the community Sunday afternoon. Camp Nelson says the turnout exceeded its expectations, with around 50 children hunting over 2,000 eggs that were gone in just minutes.

Kids were also able to enjoy a bounce house and face painting as well as getting to meet ‘Sergeant E. Bunny’. The organization says usually when people come to their property, it’s for a funeral, but they want to see families come out for a good time as well.

“I’d actually like to change our image,” says Colonel Tracy Lucas, Commander of Camp Nelson Honor Guard. “Everybody sees us at the saddest time.”

“We’re just tired of seeing tears of sadness, we want to see some happy tears and we want to bring more family out here to this beautiful place,” says Jaclynn England, Camp Nelson Honor Guard event and media coordinator.

Camp Nelson Honor Guard hopes to continue family-friendly events like these going forward with things like movie nights, bonfires and even a visit from Santa.