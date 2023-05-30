Camp Nelson honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day

JESSAMINE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Across the nation tributes were held on Monday in honor of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The last Monday in May typically observes Memorial Day.

Those tributes made their way into central Kentucky at Camp Nelson.

“These people all sacrifice so others could enjoy their freedoms in their life and why you don’t want to forget it. Go ahead and have your picnics and get together’s and cherish your family and friends,” reflected Ret. USMC Captain Rick Eisert, after the ceremony.

Another veteran in attendance spoke on the importance of the holiday, “you don’t want people to forget the significance of Memorial Day and why it’s important. You wanna remember those that have sacrificed for us, that last full measure,” said Ret. TSGT. Rick Helton, who served in the Air Force.

“This day is for those that fought and died on the battlefield, for our freedom. And today this weekend, we remember and honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. They, they paid it all. So they’re the ones that did not make it back home. But because of them, we are here today and continue to be a free nations. So we appreciate them and certainly wanna honor, honor them every chance we get,” added “Happy Trails” Spears, a vice commander with the Department of Kentucky who also served in the Army.

The message from the veterans, “don’t forget,” but also a message for those who may be struggling.

“If you’re a veteran in need of help, don’t hesitate to reach out, reach out, make contact, get help. Don’t try to go it alone. You didn’t do it in the military, don’t do it now,” added Helton.

Those in attendance were also able to see a fly over of a B-25 Mitchell, an American medium bomber.