Camp Nelson honors Medal of Honor recipients in the national cemetery

70 Kentuckians have been given the highest award for valor in action against an enemy

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Memorial day, a day of remembrance and reflection honoring the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice — their life — to keep us safe. Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County held the first public tribute since 2019, honoring Medal of Honor recipients buried there.

“This is the idea of America. That our country and the blessings of freedom it bestows on us are worth fighting for and even worth dying for,” says Representative Andy Barr.

Camp Nelson National Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 16,000 veterans. Some, the recipients of the highest award for valor in action against an enemy, a Medal of Honor. 3,511 Medals of Honor have been awarded. 70 of the recipients are Kentuckians.

“Medal of Honor recipients have always been honored in the United States for their sacrifice, courage and patriotism,” says COL (Ret.) US Army Mike Heath.

During Monday’s tribute, two Medal of Honor recipients buried at Camp Nelson were honored. One presented with a memorial wreath and the Medal of Honor flag.

“The President of the United States of America in the name of Congress, takes pleasure in presenting the Medal of Honor to Private William M. Harris, United States Army, for extraordinary heroism on 25 June 1876, while serving with Company D seventh US cavalry, in action at Little Big Horn Montana,” says Jack Pattie, reading the certificate of Private Harris’ award.

Many in the community gathered at Camp Nelson to honor and remember the servicemen and women who died fighting for our country and our freedoms and to teach future generations the importance of that sacrifice.

“Both our grandfathers fought in World War II, so I used to celebrate with my grandfather and he’s not around anymore,” says the Tienhaara family. “It’s neat to be able to pass on that patriotism to my kids who may not hear those stories but I can show them other examples in our community and we can look at the graves of other heroes.”

Memorial Day is a day to remember and thank the war heroes no longer with us. Veterans’ Day in November is to honor and thank the living veterans who served our country.