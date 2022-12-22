Business owners frustrated with Lexington’s meter cost, enforcement increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Business owners continue to speak out ahead of Lexington’s upcoming meter rate and hours of enforcement increase.

Many voiced their concerns at a special meeting Thursday at the LexPark offices.

They say they’re upset with the impending rate hike and how it could negatively impact their businesses.

Lexington Vice Mayor Dan Wu asked the parking authority to hold off on implementing the changes, citing a lack of public input.

“It’s tough. I mean, my family owns the local business Durangos and I understand what can happen to local businesses; it was tough when COVID first hit so to see this happening to a lot of businesses is upsetting and I don’t think it should be going on,” said Lexington resident and business owner Chris Lucero.

The board motioned to change the turnover rate to a four-hour limit instead of two hours from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and all day Saturdays.

The board also voted to reduce rates to $1 per hour Saturdays.