Bus with 12 passengers involved in crash on Jane Street; no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Fayette County Public School bus was involved in a crash on Jane Street on Wednesday morning.

The bus had 12 passengers on board when the crash happened around 8 a.m., according to Lexington police. No one was injured.

It was unclear whether the bus hit a vehicle or a vehicle hit the bus.

On Aug. 10, a FCPS bus was involved in a crash on the same street.

The bus driver hit councilmember Tayna Fogle’s parked car, according to police.