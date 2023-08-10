FCPS bus with students on board hits parked council member’s car; no one injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Fayette County Public Schools bus hit a parked Lexington council member’s car Thursday morning while it was heading to Harrison Elementary School.

The incident happened on Jane Street around 7 a.m.

The bus driver hit councilmember Tayna Fogle’s car, according to police. She was not inside at the time.

Students were on board the bus as well; no one was injured in the crash.

Fogle told ABC 36 the students stayed on the bus and the bus driver drove off after the crash.

A police report was filed with Lexington police.