Burn ban issued for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A burn ban was issued for Fayette County by the Lexington Fire Department Wednesday morning due to an elevated risk of fire danger.

According to Maj. Jessica Bowman, the burn ban is in effect immediately until Friday at 7 a.m. Rain is expected Thursday evening which should help, but the ban could be extended if rainfall amounts aren’t deemed sufficient.

The ban is being issued in response to a National Weather Service Special Weather Statement for the county regarding an elevated risk of fire danger, plus multiple grass fires fought by crews within the past week.

All open burning is prohibited, including cooking and construction debris fires.

To report a fire, use 911 in emergency situations and 859-231-5600 in non-emergency situations.