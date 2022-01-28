Burkesville woman waits on gift of life, a kidney donation

Flowers is one of many living in the state who's in need of a new organ

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Next week, lawmakers in the statehouse of representatives hope to look at a bill that would allow the state transportation cabinet to add organ donor questions when people register or renew their vehicles. If it passes, it could bring a lot of hope to those who are waiting to receive a life-saving organ. includes Portia Flowers. Flowers is one of many living in the state who’s in need of a new organ. At age six she was diagnosed with a kidney disease that damaged her left kidney.

Two years ago doctors had even more bad news, her right functioning kidney had given out. Flowers has dialysis treatments three days a week, a painful and exhausting experience that lasts several hours. Without it, doctors say she’d only live 2-3 weeks, a month at most unless she gets a kidney. This is why her family has tried to donate. However, Flowers says that nobody is a match.

“It’s been more frustrating for them because sometimes you feel helpless when you know someone needs something and you can’t provide that for them,” says Flowers.

If Senate Bill 30 gets approved, it would help expand organ donor opportunities allowing the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to add organ donor questions when people register their vehicles.