Bulls, Bands, and Barrels Tour returns to Alltech Arena

The tour features bull riding, barrel racing and bull fighting competitions.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The start of the Bulls, Bands, and Barrels tour always begins in Lexington. The rodeo returned to the Horse Park’s Alltech Arena Saturday night.

Organizers also brought up and coming bands as entertainment, including Zach Bryan Music and locals Cole Chaney and Logan Halstead.

The sold-out event brought thousands from around the area for some fun and excitement.

“From the minute you walk in the door to the minute you walk out, it is a non-stop party,” said Tricia Smith of Bulls Bands and Barrels. “Like 100%, never dull, never tired, just crazy excitement, up-beat energy.”

Organizers say the tour is expected to return to Kentucky next year.