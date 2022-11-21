Bull on the loose in Louisville finally captured by cowboys

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The last of 10 cattle that got loose in Louisville, Kentucky, last month has been captured.

The Courier Journal reports that a Facebook video posted by an animal advocate shows three wranglers chasing the missing bull while riding horses through an open field on Saturday.

The bull was eventually wrangled and taken by truck to a Louisville animal sanctuary.

The bull was one of 10 cattle that escaped from a truck on Oct. 21 after a non-injury accident. Six of the cows were recovered that same day.

Three other cows were recovered that weekend by a part-time cowboy from Huntington, West Virginia.

See More

Several cows spotted on the loose in Louisville’s Cherokee Park