‘BUILD’ addresses what it feels is Lexington’s most pressing problems

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The organization called “Building a United Interfaith Lexington through Direct-Action” or ‘BUILD,’ which is made up of 26 congregations in the area…addressed what it feels are among the most pressing problems in the city.

Some of the topics included the lack of affordable housing, mental healthcare, drugs and eldercare.

Each year ‘BUILD’ picks a new priority area to focus on.

This year the organization voted to research and take action on problems related to mental healthcare.

The group reaffirmed its work to end violent crime.

“The city hasn’t done their part, and we cannot continue to wait. The violence must stop, we can not wait for it to get worse, we can not wait for more people to die.” said Bryan Reed with Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

The group wants the City to implement the ‘Group Violence Intervention Strategy’, which is designed to reduce street-group involved violence and homicide. A partnership of law enforcement, community members, and social service providers directly engages people involved in violent street groups.