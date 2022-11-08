BUILD addresses affordable housing, mental health ‘crisis’ in city

LEXINGTON, Ky, (WTVQ) – Lexington’s BUILD organization came together Monday night to reaffirm priorities going into the new year. Among the topics discussed were Lexington’s affordable housing, mental health and the city’s violence.

“Let’s rise up and BUILD,” the crowd cheered.

BUILD calls mental health a crisis in Lexington. An invisible crisis that isn’t helped by other problems throughout the city.

“We’ve been working on this problem for several years and when we asked the experts what are the biggest barriers to people getting better help for mental health, they’ve always listed one of two things. One, housing- affordable, stable housing. And the other was transportation,” says Kabby Akers on the BUILD executive committee.

Build says over 14,000 families in Lexington are spending more than half of their income on rent. Since April, the organization has been working with the city government to create a dedicated funding source with a minimum of $10-million dollars every year for affordable housing. So far this year, BUILD says over $5-million has been put towards affordable housing. Councilmember James Brown is working with build to get an extra $4-million from the council by the end of the year.

“All the pieces are in place and all the commitments have been made for Lexington to link the affordable housing fund to dedicated funding, once and for all,” says Gail Swanson, a BUILD volunteer.

Another piece of the puzzle BUILD is working on is bettering public transportation in the city. Many families say they rely on public transit to get to work, doctors’ appointments and run errands like picking up medication. For some struggling with mental health, not having a reliable and affordable ride is a huge barrier.

“If Bean did not have me to drive him to work every day, he would not have his job. If he did not have me to drive him to his appointments, he would not get the medications he needs to stay healthy and stable,” says Pat Allen, a concerned grandmother.

“We met with the new manager of the Wheels program here in Lexington and we found out that their goal is to have 95% of their rides on time by may,” says Pastor Adam Jones with Open Door Church.