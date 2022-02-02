Build-a-Bed seeking donations, applicants and volunteers for 2022 program 

Established in 2010, MSUCorps’ Build-a-Bed program has provided new beds and mattresses to more than 1,100 low-income children in Eastern Kentucky who did not have beds of their own. The goal for the 2022 project is to provide beds for 200 children. Each child receives a bed, mattress and bedtime bag containing sheets, a pillow, blanket, stuffed animal, book, alarm clock or nightlight, and a hygiene kit.

“A safe, comforting bed helps to assure they feel secure. Children need more sleep than adults, so it is an important place for them as they are maturing. Also, many children sleep with parents or other siblings, so it gives them a feeling of independence,” said Joe Rowe, director of MSUCorps. “MSUCorps is focused on assisting low-income children in Eastern and Central Kentucky. Ensuring children have a safe, comfortable, and dependable place for a good night’s sleep only helps in their development at school and as they mature into young adults.”

The project is accepting applications from Bath, Bourbon, Boyd, Bracken, Breathitt, Carter, Clark, Elliott, Fleming, Floyd, Greenup, Harrison, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Martin, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Pike, Powell, Robertson, Rowan and Wolfe counties. Applications can be found at www.moreheadstate.edu/buildabed. Applications must be submitted by Monday, Feb. 14, for consideration. A selection committee chooses recipients based on need.

Donations of any size are welcome. Checks may be made out to Build-A-Bed and sent to MSUCorps, Morehead State University, 201 Education Services Building, Morehead, Kentucky, 40351. Each bed costs approximately $200. To be a featured sponsor on the event poster, donations must be received by March 7, 2022.

The beds will be built on Saturday, April 23, at the Peddler’s Mall. Recipients are expected to pick up their beds on the day of the build. Teams of volunteers put the beds together and load them for recipients to take home.

To make a donation or to volunteer for the Build-a-Bed event, contact Rowe at 606-783-2719 or j.rowe@moreheadstate.edu. For questions about applying to the program, contact Tonya Sanders, MSUCorps project assistant, at 606-783-5124 or tr.sanders@moreheadstate.edu.