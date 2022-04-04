UPDATE: Buc-ee’s announces Grand Opening date in Madison County

The travel center is scheduled to open April 19

Update from April 4, 2022:

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The first Buc-ee’s in Kentucky will open April 19, 2022 in Madison County, according to an announcement from the company.

We learned a year ago the 53,300 square foot store would be built at the corner of I-75 and Duncannon Lane.

The doors are scheduled to open at 6:00 a.m. on April 19 with a ribbon-cutting set for 11:00 a.m. as part of the Grand Opening, according to the Texas-based chain.

The store is bringing 175 new jobs to the area with starting pay of $15-to-$19 an hour, depending on the position. Jobs range from maintenance and cashiers to food service and management.

Buc-ee’s operates more than 40 stores in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company says it has plans to build locations in Western Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Colorado, Mississippi and Missouri.

The chain is known for its clean bathrooms, Beaver Nuggets, wall of jerkey, Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, fresh patries and more. The travel center will have 120 fueling stations.

Original story below from April 13, 2021:

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Famously known in Texas, Buc-ee’s is bringing its larger than life gas station and travel center to Kentucky.

The first one in the commonwealth broke ground Tuesday at its new home off I-75 exit 83 in Richmond as you leave Berea and go towards EKU.

The $30 million property will have 120 pumps for gas and a 53,300 square foot shopping facility, you won’t miss it once its built.

There’s also expansive econmic growth expected for Richmond.

Buc-ee’s expects to hire 200 full-time employees.

Mayor Robert Blythe said at the groundbreaking, this new venture is moving Richmond forward.

“If I must confess, I was a little misty eyed when I received the news that this project was certain,” Blythe said.

It also comes with a loyal fan base.

“If you’ve never heard of or been to Buc-ee’s, then you’ve been deprived to your whole life,” Adaryll Jordan said.

Jordan is a dual resident in both Kentucky and Texas and is a big fan of the chain. He knows when you see a big beaver logo on the highway you pull over even if you don’t need gas.

What some might not know, there’s fresh brisket sandwhiches, a deli, local brands for shopping clothes and home decor, and Buc-ee’s trademark snacks, like the famous Beaver Nuggets.

And of course, its pristine reputation for a clean restroom.

“We want to provide smiles for the traveling public and smiles for the local people,” Buc-ee’s Founder and Owner ‘Beaver’ Aplin said Tuesday.

And as a dad of three, Adaryll Jordan has a bit of advice.

“I anticipate folks losing a lot of money. It’s been one of the jokes that says you’d never go into Buc-ee’s and spend less than $50,” Jordan said.

Buc-ee’s in Richmond is scheduled to open Summer 2022.