Brown scores 18 in EKU men’s basketball loss at Lipscomb

Within four early in second half, Colonels can't get ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (EKU Athletics) – Jomaru Brown scored 18 points in Eastern Kentucky University’s 83-73 loss at Lipscomb University on Saturday.

The Colonels scored the first basket of the second half to get within four, but Lipscomb scored eight of the next 10 to move in front by double figures. A 3-pointer from Greg Jones made it 51-41 with 15:52 left in the game. Two 3-pointers from Tommy Murr, the second with 12:18 left to play, gave the Bisons their largest lead at 13, 60-47.

EKU made a run. Lay-ups by Curt Lewis and Brown started a 13-4 spurt that cut the deficit to three. Brown had six of the 13 points. A jumper from Lewis with 8:14 remaining made it 66-63.

Lipscomb answered by scoring 10 straight. Jones hit two 3-pointers, the second making it a 13-point game again, 76-63, with 5:04 to go.

Brown connected on 6-of-13 from the field and 6-of-7 at the free throw line for his team-high 18 points. He also had five assists and two steals. Lewis finished with 15 points and a team-best nine rebounds. Michael Moreno contributed 17 points.

Murr led Lipscomb (11-16, 4-8 ASUN) with 16 points to go along with eight rebounds. Jones finished with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Ahsan Asadullah had five points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Moreno fueled an 11-3 first half run that turned a 7-point deficit into a 1-point lead for the Colonels. Moreno hit three 3-pointers, with his third capping it and putting the visitors in front 32-31 with 4:53 left in the opening period. The Bisons answered by scoring 10 straight to regain control. Two free throws by Asadullah with 1:35 on the clock polished off the spurt and gave Lipscomb a 41-32 lead.

Devontae Blanton’s jumper with 1:23 to go snapped the EKU drought. Brown added an old-fashioned three-point play and Eastern Kentucky (11-15, 3-9 ASUN) went to the locker room down six, 43-37.

EKU returns home to host North Alabama on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at EKUSports.com/MBBTix.