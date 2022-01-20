BrightView’s London treatment center to celebrate patient, partner successes

Event is scheduled Jan. 25

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – BrightView’s London addiction treatment center is holding a Recovery Rally to celebrate success: Recognizing a patient with the Recovery Warrior Award, honoring community partners with the Champions of Recovery Award, and marking one year of effective addiction treatment in Laurel County.

The event will take place on January 25, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 2645 N. Laurel Rd. Suite B in London.

The Recovery Warrior Award will recognize a patient who has gone above and beyond in helping others pursue sobriety.

The Recovery Rally will also honor community partners, presenting the Champions of Recovery Award to organizations that made significant contributions to recovery in the area. The award ceremony will take place at noon.

This year’s Champions of Recovery are Shannon Taylor, Health Education Coordinator & Risk Reduction Specialist for the University of Kentucky, and Shelia Ball, Fed by Grace Food Pantry. Chick-fil-A will be served for lunch.

BrightView’s Recovery Rally also celebrates one year of providing effective outpatient addiction treatment in Laurel County. In the last 12 months, BrightView has helped 551 area residents work toward recovery through more than 1,633 hours of medical treatment and approximately 4,677 hours of counseling and therapy.

In addition to the award winners, Samantha Davis, BrightView’s London Community Outreach Manager, will be available to discuss about a wide range of issues in addiction treatment, including: