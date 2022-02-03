Bridging Kentucky project starts February 7 in Whitley County

Road closed, detour in place six or seven weeks

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists a road closure will take place on KY 2996 at mile point 3.5 in Whitley County beginning Monday, February 7 until Wednesday, March 23.

The road closure is needed to accommodate a bridge replacement project located at mile point 3.5, just south of the intersection of KY 628 (Wolf Creek). The assigned detour will be U.S. 25W.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.