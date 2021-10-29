Bridge construction to begin on Dog Branch School Road in Laurel County

MANCHESTER, KY. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Drivers in Laurel County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Dog Branch School Road (CR 1341).

Between the intersection with White Oak Road and with Dog Branch Road, the road will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 until Friday Jan. 14.

The road closure is needed as crews work on bridge construction.

Drivers should be aware of the work zone, expect delays and use safe driving habits when coming through the area.