Brewery supports local artists, vendors

Rock House Brewing hosts a monthly event featuring local creators.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rock House Brewing held a “Maker’s Market” Sunday afternoon to promote small businesses and artists.

The brewery says once a month, it hosts an event to support local artists through a vendor fair or a crafting activity. The series started August 2021 and Rock House says the community has really enjoyed getting to know more local creators.

“Sundays typically can be slower sometimes and we really just enjoy having family-type events where everybody can come,” says Savannah Blank, event manager. “Bring your kids, bring your dog, support local artists, drink some beer, just have a good time.”

