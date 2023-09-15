Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office closed until further notice

Sheriff Hollan says he can't afford to pay his employees, says he asked the judge-executive for help

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office is currently closed until further notice.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff John Hollan said he can’t afford to pay his employees.

“We just don’t have the money to operate. I had to park the cars,” he says.

Hollan says he had a conversation with Judge-Executive Jeff Noble and mentioned it weeks ago.

“We knew there was three payrolls in September and we support ourself until November 1st when tax dollars comes in. And we knew it was going to be short. This payday, which is Friday, and the fiscal court, county judge executive and the fiscal court tabled the motion last night to give us the money to meet payroll tomorrow, Friday,” added Hollan.

Judge-Executive Noble says the matter was addressed at the fiscal court meeting on Wednesday, but, “we had a special meeting just to be able to discuss this. You know, these decisions are not my decisions. These are physical court decision. And he wasn’t at the meeting, but it was brought up for program support and the court wanted to know how come it was the budget was already spent and here with four more months to go. So that was a question I couldn’t answer,” says Noble.

Adding that the way to solve the matter is to be transparent about spending with fiscal court and see if they can come to a solution.

“We at least like to sit down with his bookkeeper and say, hey, why is your budget suspended? You know, and with four months to go. So and no doubt probably some of his funding has been cut short with the with the disaster. No doubt. You know, people probably didn’t get their taxes paid because somebody could have been washed away and not have nothing to. But it’s just something that needs to be sat down and discussed with the fiscal court,” also said Noble.

Meantime, Hollan says “this the second time I’ve had to do this in the past three years, and it’s not the first time I’ve had to shut down because of the money. And, you know, and and like I said, I apologize to the people and I feel for them, but we’ll take care of them the best we can.”

Anyone needing assistance can call the Jackson Police Department at 606-666-2424 or the KY State Police at 606-435-6069.