BREAKING: Woman arrested in connection to 2022 Lexington homicide

UPDATE: FEBRUARY 27TH, 2023:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A

35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a 2022 Lexington homicide.

Lexington Police say Jennifer Kashuba was arrested Monday and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Lexington Police say last year on February 17th, officers and fire officials responded to the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive for a report of a person dead. When crews arrived, the Lexington Fire Dept. found the person near a dumpster.

The investigation ruled the cause of death as a homicide.

The Fayette County Coroner is expected to release the victims name.

UPDATE POSTED FEBRUARY 23, 2022 AT 11:20 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While details remain scarce, investigators say they believe the body found near a dumpster at a Lexington apartment complex last Thursday was that of a “younger male” who was the victim of a homicide.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn revealed the homicide designation but said the cause of death was being withheld because of the ongoing death investigation. Ginn also confirmed the autopsy has been completed but other details also are being withheld. He also said the victim’s name remains unknown.

The body was found in the area of 2050 Cambridge Drive at Stone Bridge Apartments by a maintenance man who was cleaning up and found a bag containing body parts, although he didn’t realize it until he started moving it to a dumpster and realized its contents.

Anyone with information or who has seen “unusual activity” in the Cambridge Drive area within the last six months should report it to Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.

UPDATE POSTED FEBRUARY 20, 2022 AT 7:30 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Churches, city leaders, and others came together to pray for their community Sunday, in response to the partial body found in a dumpster at Stone Bridge Apartments last week.

The prayer vigil was held at the Cardinal Valley Park, across from the apartment complex.

Organizers say there have been too many shootings and other bad things happening in the area.

They say this was one way to build a stronger community of neighbors to help fight against the violence.

“Pray about it,” said organizer Will Anglin “We believe this is a spiritual thing just as much as a physical thing. And so this is a way for the community to come together and agree that we’re going to stand up against this evil. We’re going to call upon our god to help us fight this evil.”

The body has not yet been identified.

UPDATE POSTED FEBRUARY 18, 2022 AT 8:00 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A decomposing body, found near a dumpster at the Stone Bridge Apartments complex on Thursday night, is prompting people who live in the area to take a stand against the ongoing violence in their community.

According to Will Anglin, President of the Cardinal Valley Park Activities Board, the community is tired of the violence.

Cardinal Valley Park is just across the street from Stone Bridge Apartments, where a decomposing and partially skeletal body was found Thursday night just after 9:30. The dumpster and body have since been removed.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, tissue and bone fragments from a foot were found closer to the apartments Friday morning, and Ginn says he believes the fragments to be a part of the body found.

According to Ginn, a maintenance worker unknowingly dragged the body in a plastic bag to the dumpster after cleaning up the parking lot. Investigators think the bones and tissue found around the apartment came from the plastic bag, which Ginn believes was dragged on the ground by the maintenance worker due to its weight.

Ginn says this discovery is a closer step to finding who placed the body at the apartment complex.

“Now we know the person who was actually placing the remains of this individual at the dumpster was not the person who was trying to dispose of the human remains,” said Ginn.

Anglin says he’s disturbed by ongoing violence in his community, and thinks a stronger bond between neighbors could help fight against some of it.

“You can have lots of people in one area and still not have a community. And so there’s indeed an ongoing effort by a lot of people in this area to kind of grow a community. And that’s what we’d like to see,” said Anglin.

The gruesome discovery, which Anglin says is just the latest instance of violence, has led Anglin and other community leaders to host a prayer meeting Sunday at Cardinal Valley Park for the community to participate in.

“We’d like to see the area get better. And stay better. And sometimes you just gotta stand up and fight against the evil. I don’t want to call it ‘not good’ it’s evil,” said Anglin.

The prayer meeting is scheduled for 2 P.M. on Sunday.

UPDATE POSTED FEBRUARY 18, 2022 AT 1:45 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office, Lexington Police investigators and others have remained at the scene at Stone Bridge Apartments for much of Friday as the investigation into a body found there continues.

Meanwhile, police continue to ask for information in the investigation.

Investigators tell WTVQ ABC 36 News bones and additional tissue from a foot were found Friday morning by maintenance workers. The body had first been spotted Thursday night when a maintenance worker cleaning the property unknowingly dragged a bag containing the body toward the dumpster unaware it contained a body. Once they realized it, they called police, investigators said Friday morning.

The body materials found Friday morning apparently came from the bag as it was being dragged, Coroner Gary Ginn said.

“Now we know the person who was actually placing the remains of this individual at the dumpster was not the person who was trying to dispose of the human remains,’ Ginn said Friday morning.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

UPDATE POSTED FEBRUARY 17, 2022 AT 11:45 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators are looking into why the decomposing and partially skeletal remains of a person were found at a dumpster at Stone Bridge Apartments at 2050 Cambridge Drive in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers say someone spotted the body shortly after 9:30 and flagged down a Fire Department vehicle in the area. Firefighters then notified Lexington Police and the coroner. According to the Fayette County coroner, the body was not at the dumpster long, and the person was wrapped in plastic. Investigators are trying to determine when the person died and an identity.

“We do have a lot of indicators here that will help us identify the person. So, as long as we get a few leads for missing persons we should be in good shape, I would hope,” said Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

According to Ginn, the body will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for positive identification with the hopes the preliminary autopsy will help determine a cause and manner of death. A report from Ginn said the sex, age and other details were unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED FEBRUARY 17, 2022 AT 10:26 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police and the Fayette County coroner are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster Thursday night.

Police say someone discovered the body shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive and flagged down a Lexington Fire Department unit. The fire department then notified the police and coroner.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates and on ABC 36 News.