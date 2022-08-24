UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash on East New Circle Rd identified

The Fayette County Coroner will be released the name of the victim

UPDATE:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 47-year-old Larry Spicer of Winchester.

—–

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on New Circle Road.

According to Police, officers responded to the 400 block of East New Circle Road near Meadow Lane around 1 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling in the emergency lane when a vehicle pulled out and the two collided.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and was soon after pronounced dead.

The Fayette County Coroner will be released the name of the victim.

ABC 36 did witness a man getting put into handcuffs at the scene, police were able to confirm an arrest but said it was not related to the crash itself.