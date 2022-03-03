UPDATE: Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

Brett Hankison cleared on three counts of wanton endangerment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky jury has cleared a former police officer who fired shots during the 2020 drug raid that ended in Breonna Taylor’s death.

The jury on Thursday found Brett Hankison not guilty of three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that ripped into a neighboring apartment.

A judge handed the case to jurors Thursday after lawyers for the prosecution and defense wrapped up their closing arguments.