BREAKING: Corrections Officer assaulted by Fayette Co. inmate Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Fayette County Corrections Officer was assaulted Sunday around 12:37 p.m. by an inmate, according to the jail.

Major Matt Lemonds tells ABC 36, a female officer was working in a unit alone when a female inmate assaulted her. The officer was able to activate the emergency response alarm, which resulted in additional officers responding to the incident.

The officer had minor injuries from the assault and did not require medical treatment outside of the jail.

At this time there have not been any additional charges placed on the inmate, but the investigation may result in additional criminal charges.

Officials are not releasing the name of the officer or inmate as the investigation continues.