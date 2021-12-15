Boyle County Sheriff’s Department donates surplus cars to Graves County Sheriff’s Department

Monday, four cars were taken down to the Graves County Sheriff's Department

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Boyle County Sheriff’s Department is giving back to a community hit hard by Saturday’s tornadoes.

Monday, after hearing of first responders driving in vehicles damaged by tornadoes in Graves County, the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department took four of its own surplus cars to Mayfield and gave them to the Graves County Sheriff’s Department.

“Most of those deputies and first responders live in that same community. Their house could have been destroyed. Their family could have been injured. And they’re still coming to work every day to help the community even though they may have things at their house or their family needs them to do. So they’re sacrificing a lot,” said Sheriff Derek Robbins.

According to Sheriff Robbins, he’d heard of a deputy driving her own car at work.

“One of the deputies was driving her own car. So she got one of the cars that we had brought down. It’s anything we can do for them, because if they can’t get out to help the community, they’re useless,” said Sheriff Robbins.

Sheriff Robbins says the community helped pack the cars, along with his SUV and another truck, with water, cars, diapers, and other essentials to take to Mayfield as well, after the wife of a Boyle County Sheriff’s Department deputy posted about the trip to Mayfield on Facebook.