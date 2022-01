Boyle County schools holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

For students, family members and staff

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic took place Monday at Junction City Elementary School for students, staff and family members, according to Boyle County schools.

The Pfizer vaccine was available for those ages five and up.

Another vaccine clinic will take place Monday, Jan. 24 at Perryville Elementary School. You can register online HERE.