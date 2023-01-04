Boyle County Schools crossing hard hit by car while directing traffic

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County Schools crossing guard was hit by a car Wednesday morning while directing traffic.

According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, Donald Sawyer was directing traffic in front of Boyle County High School around 7:30 a.m., wearing his reflective vest and holding a traffic-directing wand when he tried to stop a car but wasn’t able. The driver, Justin Clements, hit Sawyer with his car, causing Sawyer to go onto the hood before falling into the road, police said.

Sawyer, 57, was taken to a local medical center. An update on his injuries wasn’t immediately available.

Police added that poor visibility and weather conditions played a part in the crash.