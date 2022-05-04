Boyle County man charged in child porn case

Brandon Hendrickson is accused of uploading child pornography

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following an undercover investigation, a Boyle County man was arrested and charged in a child pornography case, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say 27-year old Brandon Hendrickson is accused of uploading child pornography.

He was charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over 12, according to KSP.

He was taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch seized equipment investigators say was used in the crime. They say it was taken to the KSP digital forensic laboratory for examination.