Boyle County brings another state football championship to Titletown

Boyle County defeated Johnson Central 30-13 to win the Class 4A title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Boyle County won its 10th state football championship Friday night with a 30-13 victory over Johnson Central in the Class 4A championship at the 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals at Kroger Field in Lexington.

It’s the Rebels second consecutive state championship and third in five years. Boyle County outscored its five playoff opponents 234-68. They finished the season 14-1. Head Coach Justin Haddix is in his second season with the Rebels and has two state titles.

With the title, Boyle County became just the seventh school to win at least ten state football championships, joining Trinity (27), Highlands (23), Beechwood (16), Mayfield (12), St. Xavier (12), and Danville (11) in the elite group.

For Johnson Central, the loss ended a bittersweet season. The Golden Eagles were led by interim head coach Steve Trimble, who took over following the death of Jim Matney on Sept. 28, 2021. The 62-year old Matney got sick with COVID-19 following the team’s season opener at Henry Clay on Aug. 20, 2021. He suffered severe complications that contributed to his death.

The team carried Matney’s initials on their helmets and he was still listed as co-head coach above Trimble on the team’s championship roster. The Golden Eagles home field was renamed Jim Matney Field.

This was Johnson Central’s sixth state finals appearance in seven years. They defeated Boyle County to win the 2019 title.

Johnson Central ended the 2021 season, 12-3.

