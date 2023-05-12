Boyle Co. Detention Center inmate saves life of fellow inmate

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyle County Detention Center inmate’s “quick and decisive actions” saved another inmate’s life on Monday.

Inmate Josephine Filbert performed the Heimlich maneuver on a fellow inmate who was choking, according to Jailer Brian Wofford.

Wofford says deputies responded to a medical emergency and found the inmate was in her cell and Filbert was performing the Heimlich maneuver on her.

“Ms. Filbert’s heroic efforts should be commended,” said Wofford. “In situations like this, quick thinking and action are critical. It is important to recognize that even those who have made mistakes can still do good and positively contribute to the community.”

Filbert was given a Jailers Meritorious Award for saving the life of the woman.

“This incident underscores the importance of providing inmates with basic first-aid training and ensuring that correctional staff are equipped to handle medical emergencies. Such preparation can help prevent harm and potentially save lives,” Wofford added.