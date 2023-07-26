Bowling Green officer who was shot ‘making great progress,’ ‘in good spirits’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Bowling Green police officer who was injured in a shooting in early July is recovering and “in good spirits.”

Officer Matt Davis was shot at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road on July 6 after responding to an incident around 5:25 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time.

Davis has “been making great progress” and is able to do more each day, according to Bowling Green Police Department.

“He is very appreciative of all the cards, prayers and acts of kindness that have been shown during this difficult time,” police wrote on Facebook.