Bowling Green Police Officer injured in shooting on Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ) — ABC affiliate WBKO reports, a Bowling Green Police Officer was injured Thursday after a shooting at Car-Mart on Russellville Road, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.

Kentucky State Police says the officer was taken to a hospital due to life-threatening injuries sustained in the shooting.

Officials say the incident happened around 5:25 p.m.

KSP also says that a male subject was pronounced dead at the Medical Center at Bowling Green by the Warren County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

The ATF in Louisville is now assisting the Bowling Green Police Department in the investigation.