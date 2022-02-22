Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser returns to Lexington

Annual event is major fund raiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is kicking off their largest annual fundraiser, Bowl for Kids’ Sake, next month at Malibu Jack’s. The Fayette County community bowl days are Saturday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 23-25. The community bowl is for any individual or business who forms a team of 4-6 people and raises a minimum of $250 per team to participate in bowling.

The fundraiser supports the agency’s programming, intake services, volunteer training, background checks to ensure child safety and provide ongoing support for children and families. After canceling the event the last two years due to covid, BBBS of the Bluegrass has a goal of $120,000 to help match deserving children in central Kentucky to mentors.

“Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a fun event for our community, but it is also a tremendous opportunity for participants to support life-changing work right here in central Kentucky. Every dollar we raise is critically important to our ability to fulfill our mission,” said Chris Peck, President of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass. “By participating and sponsoring this event, you essentially are partnering with us to become what we call, a Defender of Potential.”

Companies in Lexington are also using the event to host their own private Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser. Businesses have partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass to sponsor a day of bowling and employees form teams for an afternoon of bowling and team building.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake current sponsors include Valvoline, Clark Raising Hope, Gray, The Brokerage, Keeneland, Commerce Lexington, Leadership Lexington, Hicks and Funfsinn, Don Jacobs, AGC, Alex Leet LCSW and QX.net.

To build your own team or sponsor the Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser, visit www.bbbs-bluegrass.org or email Meredith Downey at mdowney@bbbs-bluegrass.org.