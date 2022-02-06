Boutique in Richmond recognized by U.S. Senate

Sisters have made a success in small business

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Eastern Kentucky business is recognized by the U.S. Senate.

Olive You Boutique, of Richmond, Ky., was recognized as the Senate Small Business of the Week by the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. Kentucky Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is the ranking Republican on the committee.

Paul entered the following in the Congressional Record:

Mr. PAUL. Mr. President, as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, each week I recognize an outstanding Kentucky small business that exemplifies the American entrepreneurial spirit. This week, it is my privilege to recognize the small business, Olive You Boutique of Richmond, Kentucky, as the Senate Small Business of the Week.

Nearly a decade ago, Katie Stallons and her sister Lindsay Wiley decided there were not enough clothing options for the ladies of Central Kentucky. The sisters, both Richmond natives and alumni of University of Kentucky, decided to take matters into their own hands and open Olive You Boutique. Their mother, Jennifer Brandenburg, joined in their venture, designing the interior of the boutique, and now working in-store alongside her daughters and the other lovely ladies at Olive You Boutique. In their nine and a half years of operating, this woman and family owned business has seen plenty of growth and success. In 2015 they received the Richmond Chamber of Commerce Minority Business of the Year Award, and they are routinely voted as Best Women’s Shopping in Richmond in local publications. Despite all this success, they have never lost sight of their mission.

Owner Katie Stallons’ fundamental goal for Olive You Boutique is to carry something for “all of you” lovely women of Central Kentucky and beyond. The store offers clothes to women of all ages; one stop shopping for daughter, mother, and grandmother, during all seasons. Olive You Boutique carries a wide range of items from casual loungewear to cocktail attire and everything in between. Regardless of age, shape, likes and dislikes, Olive You Boutique has something for every woman. Customers are known to travel from all over Kentucky and beyond, with the store offering items for every Bluegrass activity, whether it be Keeneland, Kentucky Derby, weddings, graduations, Easter, and more.

Small businesses often have a very familial atmosphere and Olive You Boutique is no exception. Whether you are greeted by one of the sisters in charge, their delightful mother and interior designer, or one of the other charismatic women working alongside them, customers instantly feel like they are at home. Without a doubt, Olive You has brought a fun and personal shopping experience to the Bluegrass state. From unique clothes to sweet gifts for any occasion, “all of you” can be sure to find something special when shopping at Olive You Boutique.

The owners of the store keep both feet on the ground when conducting business, and always look out for friends and neighbors. Often hosting ‘Shop For a Cause’ events in their store, they most recently teamed up with jewelry designer Kendra Scott and raised $1,000, which was matched by the designer, and then donated towards the medical journey of a Centre College student who had suffered a horrific spinal cord injury. Their caring spirit extends even beyond the Kentucky community. In 2013, during the week following the category five tornado that struck Moore, Oklahoma, the owners of Olive You Boutique donated 10% of all sales to the American Red Cross Oklahoma Disaster Relief Fund.

In keeping their community in mind, Katie and Lindsay do not forget about other small businesses. Olive You Boutique is often the source of gatherings, with the owners inviting weekly food trucks to come offer breakfast or lunch to their customers. They also host trunk shows where they invite food vendors, florists, and other local artisans to come and sell their products alongside those found at Olive You. And if it is not a trunk show, it is a fun seasonal event to take advantage of community good cheer, often hosting summer soirees and other events around the winter holidays.

Katie and Lindsay are two entrepreneurs who demonstrate the best values of a small business owner. Olive You Boutique is not just a women’s clothing store, it is a site that fosters community involvement and outreach. It is a fun and friendly place where ladies can shop, where vendors can collaborate, and where you can find local support and always a friendly face. Congratulations to Katie Stallons and Lindsay Wiley and the entire Olive You team. I wish them the best of luck and look forward to watching their continued growth and success in Kentucky.

The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship oversees proposed legislation on matters relating to the Small Business Administration and investigates all problems relating to America’s small businesses.