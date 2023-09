Bourbon County schools delayed two hours, preschools cancelled due to power outages

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) —- The Bourbon County School District is facing a two-hour delay due to power outages for Kentucky Utilities customers.

Bourbon County preschool and daycares are cancelled today.

The Bourbon County School District says there will be no breakfast served at schools today; the Cougar Club at CRES will operate as normal.

Power was restored to Bourbon County just after 6:50 a.m.