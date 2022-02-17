Bourbon County NAACP reacts to teacher’s alleged political comments

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – At the end of January, a Facebook post was brought to the attention of the Bourbon County NAACP chapter. The post alleged that a middle school teacher with Paris Independent Schools used class time to share her political opinions.

In the post, the teacher is accused of calling George Floyd a “thug” and “criminal”. The post goes on to say the teacher pulled up Floyd’s criminal records in class.

The Bourbon County NAACP says the teacher was removed from the eighth grade math class but relocated to teach younger students in the district. According to the NAACP, two investigations were taking place, one through the NAACP and the other through the Paris Independent School Board.

When we spoke with the Paris Independent Schools Superintendent Stephen McCauley, this is what he said: “Anytime we have allegations of wrongdoing, we take it very seriously and follow the letter of the law and consult our board attorney and make sure we follow all those processes.”

“When there’s no transparency, you don’t know exactly what happened. And that’s what we were asking, give us something to have faith in,” says Terry Dumphord, Bourbon County NAACP President. “To just not have a public statement, to not do anything, remove her put her somewhere else and then say ‘alright, you guys got to deal with that’, that’s unacceptable.”

The Bourbon County NAACP is scheduled to meet with Superintendent McCauley Friday at 5 P.M.