Bourbon County man arrested after vehicle pursuit

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Bourbon County man is in jail after leading State Police on a chase.

On Monday afternoon, a State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Townsend Valley Road in Bourbon County.

State Police say the Trooper issued a citation to the driver, 21-year-old Joseph Fryman and then he then left the area.

The trooper then realized that the driver had given a false name to him and that the driver may have a warrant for his arrest.

State Police began looking for the vehicle and located it in Cynthiana, a traffic stop was attempted but Fryman drove off. While attempting to get away the Fryman sideswiped another vehicle which led to his vehicle breaking down. He tried to get out and run but was caught by State Police.

Joseph Fryman was taken to the Bourbon County jail and is charged with Fleeing or evading 2nd degree two counts (vehicle and foot), leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license, reckless driving and disregarding a stop sign in Harrison County.

Charges in Bourbon County are speeding, no seat belt, no operator’s license and giving a false name to a Police Officer.

A warrant out of Bourbon County for failure to appear was also served on Fryman.

No one was injured during this incident.

State Police say the pursuit was less than two minutes in length.