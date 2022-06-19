Bourbon Community Hospital closed due to gas leak

No word yet on when it will reopen

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bourbon Community Hospital has closed following a natural gas leak on campus.

The hospital says in a post to social media, a minor natural gas leak was discovered Sunday morning.

Administrators and staff responded immediately to evacuate everyone from the facility.

Columbia gas has contained the leak and secured the campus but out of an abundance of caution officials have closed the hospital for now.

Officials say all patients have been discharged or transferred to other facilities.

No word yet on when it will reopen.