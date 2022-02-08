Boone National Forest forester honored for work, service

Outstanding Member Service Award for members under 35

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cumberland District Forester Kelley Corbine was recognized for her contributions to the forestry community at the Kentucky-Tennessee Society of American Foresters (KTSAF) winter meeting. She received the Outstanding Member Service Award for members under 35 in recognition of her service to both the organization and the public in the field of forestry.

“I am honored to have received this recognition,” said Corbine. “Joining the Society of American Foresters and working with my local chapter has connected me to the forestry community in this region and supported my continual efforts to stay up-to-date on the latest and greatest in forest management. It means a lot to earn this recognition from my peers.”

Corbine has been a forester on the Cumberland Ranger District of the Daniel Boone National Forest for five years. Prior to her work in Kentucky, she received her B.S. and M.S. in Forest Management and Silviculture from the State University of New York, College of Environmental Science and Forestry. In her time with the Forest, Corbine has been a part of district efforts to implement forest management treatments to improve the resistance and resilience of our forests. Corbine is also actively involved in wildland firefighting.

She has been a member of Eastern Kentucky chapter of KTSAF since 2018 and has served as both its secretary and treasurer. Her nomination recognized the active role Corbine has played in hosting mentoring opportunities for students and professionals and planning meetings for both the Eastern Kentucky chapter and the interstate KTSAF organizations.

“Forestry is a science that moves slowly – we devote a lifetime to learning, observing, and adapting our methods to do our best for the forests under our care knowing that we will likely never see the end result,” said Corbine. “Through organizations like KTSAF, we have a forum to share best practices, resources, and conversation across agencies as well as bring new folks into the profession.”

The Society of American Foresters (SAF) is the national scientific and educational organization representing the forestry profession in the United States.