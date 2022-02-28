Boil water advisory issued for parts of Estill County

According to Estill County Water District #1, a boil water advisory was issued at 1 p.m. Monday

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Estill County.

According to Estill County Water District #1, a boil water advisory was issued at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 for the following areas: