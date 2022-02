Boil water advisory issued for parts of Estill County

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Estill County.

According to Estill County Water District #1, a boil water advisory was issued at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 for the following areas:

– Starting at 2596 Richmond Rd. ending at 3445 Richmond Rd.

– All Clear Creek

– Rice Station up to 382 Rice Station

– Walnut Grove up to 170 Walnut Grove

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended customers boil any tap water for consumption for three minutes. That includes water used for drinking, cooking, or making ice. After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.