Boil water advisory issued for 200 Danville Water Works customers

Areas impacted: Venetian Way, Riva Ridge, East and West Secretariat, and Bluegrass Pike

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Boil Water Advisory was issued for about 200 Danville Water Works customers Monday evening, due to damage on a main water line.

According to the City of Danville, areas impacted include Venetian Way, Riva Ridge, East and West Secretariat, and Bluegrass Pike.

Customers in those areas should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and foodpreparation until further notice.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.

The city reports the damaged PVC line has since been replaced.