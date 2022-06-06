Body of 23-year-old man found in Paintsville Lake

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The body of a 23-year-old man was found in Paintsville Lake, in Eastern Kentucky, over the weekend.

The Johnson County Coroner identifies the man as Kyle Webb.

The Coroner says he was found in the Pickle Fork Area of Paintsville Lake Sunday afternoon, just before dark.

He says that is a popular area for cliff jumping.

It’s believed Webb was partaking in cliff jumping when he died.

His body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.