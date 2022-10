Body found over weekend is that of missing Breathitt County woman

Nancy Cundiff (right) with her foster sister Mary (middle) and sister Kim (left) | Courtesy: Debbie Greg McIntosh Nancy Cundiff (right) with her foster sister Mary (middle) and sister Kim (left) | Courtesy: Debbie Greg McIntosh

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nancy Cundiff’s body was found over the weekend in Breathitt County, the coroner’s office has confirmed to ABC 36.

Cundiff was one of two women still missing from July’s Eastern Kentucky flooding.

Her body was found Saturday in the Clayhole community of Troublesome Creek.

Her cause of death has not yet been released.