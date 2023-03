Body found on NKU campus on March 12 identified

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A body found on North Kentucky University’s campus in mid-March has been identified as Gary Randall.

Randall was not an NKU student nor affiliated with the university, the Campbell County coroner said in a Thursday press release.

Officials say his body is believed to have been in the woods for several years. No foul play was involved and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

