Human remains found on NKU campus Sunday afternoon

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police are investigating after human remains were found on the Northern Kentucky University campus Sunday afternoon.

NKU officials say the NKU Police Department received a call just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon from a bystander who was on campus for soccer activities. While walking behind the soccer stadium the bystander discovered what appeared to be decomposed human remains in a wooded area near the stadium.

Officers responded immediately. NKU officials say by 1:22 p.m. the detective on site contacted the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team to assist with processing the scene.

The Coroner arrived just before 3 p.m.

NKU officials say that based on the information available to them, the situation poses no danger to the campus. The initial investigation does not suggest any foul play. The NKU Police Department, Highland Heights Police Department, Campbell County Special Incident Response Team, and Coroner are on site conducting an investigation.

NKU officials will provide updates when available.